Despite a three plus year investigation that turned up zero evidence, Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, suggested that 2016's 'foreign interference' could be repeated in the 2020 election,In the interview with CNN, Harris stated "We have classic voter suppression, we have what happened in 2016, which is foreign interference, we have a president who is trying to convince the American people not to believe in the integrity of our election system and compromise their belief that their vote might actually count.""These things are all at play and I am very realistic, Joe is very realistic, that until we can win... that there will be many obstacles that people are intentionally placing in front of Americans' ability to vote."In addition to Harris' statements Sunday, Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC she believes that President Trump is complicit in helping Russian President Vladimir Putin to undermine American democracy."I don't know what Putin has on the president politically, personally, or financially; we'll find out when we see the president's tax returns," Pelosi declared."But I do know that he has engaged in these kinds of activities in other countries in order to discredit democracy, in order to discredit our democracy, and that our own president should be an accomplice to that just raises so many questions," she added, without providing any evidence.Trump responded to the Democrat claims in typical fashion: