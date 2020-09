In a retrospective study of patients tested for COVID-19, researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine found an association between vitamin D deficiency and the likelihood of becoming infected with the coronavirus."Vitamin D is important to the function of the immune system and vitamin D supplements have previously been shown to lower the risk of viral respiratory tract infections," said David Meltzer, MD, PhD , Chief of Hospital Medicine at UChicago Medicine and lead author of the study.The research team looked at 489 UChicago Medicine patients whose vitamin D level was measured within a year before being tested for COVID-19.The study, Association of Vitamin D Status and Other Clinical Characteristics With COVID-19 Test Results , was published Sept. 3 in JAMA Network Open . Findings were previously reported on medRxiv , a preprint server for the health sciences.Meltzer and his team emphasize the importance of experimental studies to determine whether vitamin D supplementation can reduce the risk, and potentially severity, of COVID-19. They also highlight the need for studies of what strategies for vitamin D supplementation may be most appropriate in specific populations. They have initiated several clinical trials at UChicago Medicine and with partners locally.