The former vice president and his wife Jill Biden arrived at a Milwaukee airport about 11:40 a.m. to little fanfare. The Bidens met privately with relatives of Jacob Blake, the accused rapist who was shot in the back by Kenosha police while he was resisting arrest. The shooting occurred on August 23, as police were attempting to arrest him for violating a restraining order stemming from the alleged sexual assault.
Police dispatch records show that the responding officers were aware he had an open warrant for felony sexual assault, according to dispatch records and the Kenosha Professional Police Association.The shooting sparked days of violent and destructive riots that were only quelled when President Trump sent the National Guard to Kenosha to restore order.
Jacob Blake is a repeat offender with a lengthy rap sheet. Blake's father, Jacob Blake St. is apparently raging anti-Semite, judging by many of his Facebook posts.
During a press conference in Delaware on Wednesday, Biden simply referred to the 29-year-old accused rapist as a "young man shot in the back seven times in front of his children," after accusing President Trump of fanning the flames of racial resentment.
On Thursday, Biden spoke with the repeat offender by phone as if he was a martyred hero.
The Bidens' meeting at General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee included Blake's father Jacob Blake Sr., sister Letetra Widman, brother Myron Jackson, sister Zietha Blake and mother Julia Jackson, who attended by phone.
The one hour meeting was concluded at about 12:45 p.m, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. It was closed to the media and the Bidens didn't offer any details about the meeting after it concluded.
From there, the Bidens headed to Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha for the community event.
By 1:50 p.m., dozens of people were milling around the church. Just a few dozen people were allowed inside the church to attend the event due to social distancing rules.
At one point, a group of Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the small crowd of Biden supporters assembled outside the church.
"F — k Donald Trump!" the BLM marchers chanted.
A couple of pro-life protesters were hounded and screamed at by a BLM marcher carrying a Pan African flag.
The notoriously liberal pastor prayed for God to allow Blake to walk again.
"We ask for justice for Jacob Blake," Rev. Jonathan Barker said. "We ask for justice for our community here in Kenosha."
Barker is the author of the book, "Jesus would demand a Green new Deal."
Bidened reportedly spent most of his time listening to members of the community sound off.
The Democrat referenced the nine-month occupation of the National Guard to Wilmington Delaware after violent demonstrations roiled the city following the death of Martin Luther King in 1968.
After rambling on for a bit about his tax plan, Biden used an unfortunate and untimely figure of speech, telling the small group in the church that he couldn't go on any further "or else they'll shoot me."
In an effort to ingratiate himself to the mostly Black audience, Biden declared that a black man had invented the lightbulb, not Thomas Edison. He was probably referring to Lewis Howard Latimer, an Edison researcher who "patented a more efficient way of manufacturing carbon filaments" a couple of years after the lightbulb was invented.
Live feed of the community event at Grace Lutheran Church:
Local Republicans mocked Joe Biden's appearance in Wisconsin as a "desperation trip," claiming that he "has been smoked out of his basement."
"It's really clear that this is just a desperation trip for Joe Biden," said Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. "He's finally been smoked out of the basement as a result of this, and this trip is nothing but a campaign, political ploy to try to stop the bleeding that is going on in Wisconsin for Joe Biden and his support."
Correction:
An earlier version of this report attributed anti-Semitic Facebook posts to Jacob Blake. The anti-Semitic posts were from Jacob Blake Senior's Facebook page.
Debra Heine is a conservative Catholic mom of six and longtime political pundit. She has written for several conservative news websites over the years, including Breitbart and PJ Media.
Comment: Compare this debacle to Trump's latest campaign swings. Even a fake pandemic doesn't dim his base's enthusiasm:
New Hampshire airport arrival August 28:
Trump arrival for New Hampshire rally
More than 7,000 Trump supporters attended the July 4th event at Mt. Rushmore
President Trump at a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C., on March 2. Soon afterward, the coronavirus forced a halt to traditional campaign events.
Trump rally in Wildwood, NJ, January 28, 2020