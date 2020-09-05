Society's Child
NY town pushing for policy to allow cops to accept 'sexual gratuities' from citizens
Sat, 05 Sep 2020 18:41 UTC
As if figuratively licking the boots of an authoritarian state wasn't good enough, citizens of Tonawanda, New York are pushing the Town Board to change its policies to allow cops to receive literal sexual favors from worshipful citizens.
When this report came across our radar, we originally thought it was satire. However, the Buffalo Chronicle is not The Onion and according to report, this is actually happening.
The push to allow citizens to "tip" cops with sexual favors comes amid sexual misconduct allegations against a popular career police officer, Brett Rider, 46.
According to the Chronicle, the Town of Tonawanda is planning to discuss the possible termination of Rider, a veteran public safety dispatcher, after an internal investigation found he committed misconduct on the job. On Monday, the Town Board passed a resolution to let the town supervisor or police chief to discipline dispatcher Brett Rider.
The Board would not explain what Rider is accused of doing, but it is widely rumored that Rider is accused of having sexual intercourse with a married woman, age 56, while on duty. The department also stepped up sexual harassment training after the allegations.
"We want all of our departments to educate their employees and get good training on a variety of topics, harassment being one of them," said Joseph Emminger, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor.
Apparently, some citizens are upset about Rider's accusations of sexual misconduct so they are pushing for legislation to allow cops to engage in sexual misconduct without repercussions.
The Chronicle notes that the policy would not allow officers to request sexual gratuities under any circumstance, but in the event that such a non-monetary gratuity is offered, the officer would not be punished for accepting it, so long as the encounter is less than 15 minutes and the officer declines to take his next scheduled 15 minute break.
Residents are advocating for offering up sex tips to cops as a way to boost morale.
"In this political environment, with all the horrible things being said about our police officers in the national media, this policy would be a real morale booster," says Karen, a Tonawanda resident and supporter of the policy change who asked that her last name not be published. She is leading a woman's group that is lobbying for the new policy, and she is encouraging other supporters of the new policy to join her at Monday's Town Board Meeting, according to the Chronicle.
"Karen" went on to point out that citizens should have the ability to go further than simply licking the proverbial boot by offering to have sex with the boot instead.
"Our police officers are total gentlemen. More times than not, they would politely decline any physical gratuities," she explains. "People should feel comfortable expressing how much they appreciate the police and the work that they do."
The group of which Karen is a part of, The Coalition of Suburban Women Voters is also pushing for a similar law at a state level so all cops in New York could receive sex gratuities.
To be clear, cops should be able to have consensual sex with anyone they want while off-duty. But allowing a taxpayer funded government employee to collect a paycheck to have sex is like something out of the Roman Empire.
What's more, given the propensity of police officers to commit crimes of sexual misconduct, legislation like this would open Pandora's box by intertwining sex with authority figures for favors or special treatment under the law. It would be rife with abuse and the fact that anyone is considering it speaks to the ridiculous level of statism in which the land of the free currently finds itself.
Reader Comments
RC
This could have some pitfalls though, my luck the only one wanting to tip me would be one tooth Bobby whom used to be Bob, and I would not be an equal opportunity tip receiver.
No offense to Bobby , aka “Karen”
R.C.