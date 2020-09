© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been slammed for insensitivity after he joked "they'll shoot me" at a community event called to discuss the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Long before he hit the 2020 campaign trail, Biden had a reputation as a gaffe machine. His latest clanger, though, left pundits groaning.Speaking at a community meeting in Kenosha on Thursday,promising not to raise rates for low- and middle-income Americans, and. Wrapping up his spiel on corporate tax, Biden quipped:Commentators on Twitter were quick to vent their ire and disbelief at the remark.in the back last month.Biden traveled to Kenosha on Thursday, following in the footsteps of President Donald Trump, who toured the Wisconsin city two days earlier to push his "law and order" message. Biden's campaign billed the Democrat's trip as a chance to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face."the former vice-president's trip generated though. When an audience member took the stand to question the Democrat,she held in her hand.One day earlier, Trump jeered at Biden for accidentally reading script notes aloud from a teleprompter during a one-on-one interview with a Florida TV station.Trump tweeted