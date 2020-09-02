© Twitter/Scott Presle



Volunteers from Black Voices for Trump joined social media influencer Scott Presler on Saturday to help with the recovery in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following several nights of violence and looting in the city.Presler told Breitbart News."We are a family and families stick together like glue," Presler said, adding that almost 100 volunteers helped out in both cities.Presler continued.And, true to his mission, he also registered voters while in Wisconsin as part of his effort to get President Donald Trump re-elected.Chris Lawrence, first vice president of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County, who joined the effort told Breitbart News:Lawrence said it was "refreshing" to see the support from Black Voices for Trump in Milwaukee.Presler told Breitbart News that the business owners were "devastated" about the destruction and pointed out the irony of the violent riots.