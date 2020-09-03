LA Sheriff deputies, Dijon Kizzee
© Screenshot/Twitter: Public User Tomas Morales
LA Sheriff's were involved in a shooting that left one man dead, prompting protests.
Two Los Angeles deputies reportedly shot and killed a black man Monday after the department said a scuffle occurred and a gun was spotted.

The incident occurred after two deputies attempted to stop the man for breaking vehicle codes while riding a bicycle, the LA Times reported. He dropped the bike and tried to run, Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean said according to the Associated Press.

The officers caught up with the individual and the man, reportedly identified as 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, punched one in the face, Dean said. A pile of clothes was dropped during the fight and a handgun was spotted, prompting officers to shoot, according to Dean.

"Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands," Dean said according to CBS-LA. "The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

Kizzee died and was identified by family at the scene according to CBS-LA. No deputies were injured and the handgun in question was recovered, per the AP.

Protesters gathered after the shooting and began calls for justice Monday. The scene became tense at times, according to reports. A crowd of over 100 people marched to a sheriff's station, where some vandalism appeared to occur. An unlawful assembly was announced as well, according to reports.



Multiple independent investigations are open into the shooting, which is protocol according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the AP reported.