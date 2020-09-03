© Albert González Farran/UNAMID



Fresh cases of disease linked to oral vaccine seen in Sudan, following outbreak in Chad.A new polio outbreak in Sudan has been linked to the oral polio vaccine that uses a weakened form of the virus.News of the outbreak comes a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that wild polio had been eradicated in Africa.The WHO linked the cases to a strain of the virus that had been noted circulating in Chad last year and warned that the risk of spread to other parts of the Horn of Africa was high.While so-called vaccine-derived polio is a known risk, the emergence of these cases so soon after the announced eradication of wild polio in Africa is a setback.At issue is the fact that the oral polio vaccine - preferred in some places because of its ease of delivery and the lack of need for sterile syringes - uses an attenuated or weakened version of polio.Use of the oral polio vaccine was discontinued in the UK in 2004 and the US in 2000, and the UN agency advises that the use of the oral vaccine should be discontinued after polio is judged to be eradicated because of the risk of vaccine-derived outbreaks.Genetic sequencing of the virus involved in the Sudan cases confirmed that they were linked to the outbreak in Chad.The WHO warned on Monday that the risk of further spread of vaccine-derived polio across central Africa and the Horn of Africa was high, noting the large-scale population movements in the region.Some of the campaigns have recently been restarted, but health workers need to vaccinate more than 90% of children in their efforts to eradicate the paralytic disease.Health officials had initially aimed to wipe out polio by 2000, a deadline repeatedly pushed back and missed.Wild polio remains endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan; both countries are also struggling to contain outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio.