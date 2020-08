© Majdi Mohammed/AP



A seven-year-old Palestinian boy was walking with his mother just outside the West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum a few miles to west of the city of Nablus. Seeing a strange orange and black package held down with some rocks, the boy approached, thinking it was a toy. His mother quickly stopped him, summoning a relative to investigate.Along the popular path they found another device, this time photographing it and throwing stones at it until it too exploded.That device was housed in a metal box used by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to store grenades, Israeli outlet Haaretz reports. That evening,because "riots have regularly occurred" in the area. Kafr Qaddum is known as a hotbed of protest against the Israeli occupation, suggesting this was done in response to their activism. Warning signs, written in Hebrew only, were found close to the IEDs.said the injured man, "it's lucky nothing worse happened."Israeli human rights group B'Tselem said:"When this story came to me I did not believe it was true. But it is," said Haaretz's Hagar Shezaf, who covered the story. Yet despite the fact that she obtained confessions from IDF sources, she entertained the idea that the whole thing was a Palestinian false flag operation.Western media have shown little interest in covering the campaign, reflexively taking the Israeli side when doing so. Indeed,The humanitarian fallout from the bombing is likely worse than the bombing itself. The only power plant in Gaza has been forced out of action , and Israel is limiting the area to only three to four hours of electricity per day by restricting fuel imports. Oxfam warns that the conditions are likely to spark a COVID-19 epidemic that authorities will not be able to handle. Gaza has only 97 intensive care hospital beds, and people's access to clean water has shrunk from 80 to 20 liters per day. explained Shane Stevenson, Oxfam's country director for Israel and Palestine.with one third of Palestine (and over two-thirds of Gazans) food insecure, according to the World Food Program , who found that nearly eight percent of Palestinian children under the age of five showed moderate to severe signs of stunted growth.The United States holds a huge amount of influence in the region. However, both political parties appear steadfast in their support for Israeli actions. Trump has emboldened Netanyahu to announce the annexation of much of the fertile Jordan Valley, while the Democratic ticket seems eager to outdo the president. Harris said at a fundraiser on Wednesday:On the subject of the IEDs, Haaretz was concerned enough to print an editorial Whether the IDF heed their words remains to be seen.