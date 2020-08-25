© Reuters / Lindsey Wasson

Media coverage of a promising Covid-19 treatment has flipped from supportive to negative, a US health official has revealed, suggesting the president's praise of the treatment might relate to it falling out of favor.Despite promising preliminary results, including data from a large Mayo Clinic study suggesting plasma treatments can significantly reduce mortality, the newspaper appears to have done a 180 on what had been very positive coverage of the treatment, publishing a story on Monday headlined "Scientists express doubts about coronavirus treatment touted as breakthrough by Trump."Misgivings about the way the president and the FDA had framed the encouraging data on plasma treatment - a claim it reduced deaths by 35 percent was "grossly misrepresented," some scientists said - got top billing, while the study's generally encouraging results were buried deep in the text.The Washington Post was far from the only outlet to take up a skeptical view following the FDA's emergency approval of blood plasma treatment. "The only hitch: it might not work," snarked Barron's on Monday, while the New York Times focused on the questionable 35-percent number to the near exclusion of the generally positive clinical results.However, doctors who support the use of the drugs have argued that studies yielding negative results either used too much of the drug or used it on late-stage patients, who are known not to respond.