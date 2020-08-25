A pod of whales spotted swimming in the river Clyde has been connected to a mysterious spike in sightings of theMarine wildlife experts from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called out to Victoria Harbour in Greenock over the weekend after the group of northern bottlenose whales was seen in the estuary.The pod was captured on film by Scott Cromar, who shared this video yesterday:The northern bottlenose is one of the deepest-diving mammals known to man. They can reach depths of up around 2400m.The whales, which rely on squid and fish for their fresh water needs, may die of dehydration as they are unable to feed in such shallow waters.It is not understood what has caused the whales to enter such shallow waters, but The Guardian reported that the sudden frequency of the events, which are normally so rare, may indicate a common cause.. This could be the recent storms, or military sonar.