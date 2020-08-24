© Kevin Coote



A young dead whale has washed up on a beach in Suffolk.The 3m-long (10ft) mammal was found on Lowestoft North Beach on Saturday morning.Experts believe it is a Sowerby's beaked whale - a species of whale which was named after naturalist James Sowerby.According to Rob Deaville, from the Zoological Society of London, the whale was probably one of two Sowerby's beaked whales spotted close to the shore last week, with reported sightings in both Brancaster and Blakeney in Norfolk.Mr Deaville is now set to carry out an autopsy on the whale on Saturday evening.