Two potentially devastating hurricanes hitting the United States may actually be a good thing, since they would disrupt next week's Republican convention and stick it to Donald Trump, British historian Dan Snow said.are moving through the Gulf of Mexico towards Texas and Louisiana andOne might think the destruction and loss of life they could cause is bad news, but not so for Dan Snow, a popular British media personality famous for his historical films.Snow managed to find dark irony in the potentially deadly storms, sayingHe joked that this will also serve as150 years in the making, on 19th century British art critic John Ruskin, who didn't approve of the personification of natural phenomena, like calling clouds 'sullen', which was widely used by contemporary poets. Ruskin's term for it, the 'pathetic fallacy,' is still used today to combat confusing metaphorical descriptions in science.The apparent callousness of the tweet was a tad too much for many people, who expressed their shock and wondered if Snow will change his mind if Laura and Marco claim any lives after arriving in the US.Others pointed out that even as a political takedown, it didn't really work well. After all,A few wondered why a historian would call the double landfall in the US a first-ever event, when in fact, Texas and Florida were battered by two tropical storms within 24 hours back in 1933.