© Kim Shine, WDJT-TV



A large crowd of protesters gathered following the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. He was identified by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers as Jacob Blake. The county declared a state of emergency overnight curfew, according to CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to police. His father said on Facebook that his son is alive and in stable condition. Family friend Daniel Poneman tweeted that Blake is out of surgery, in the ICU and is "expected to make it."In a statement, Kenosha Police said they were called to the 28th Avenue and 40th Street around 5:11 p.m for a "domestic incident."Evers released a statement in which he said Blake was "shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight."People began gathering at the scene and nearby following the shooting.A neighbor told the station the man who was shot is a father.Kenosha County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriguez was at the scene, WDJT reports. "I'm praying for that family, regardless of the situation," Rodriguez said. "What happened here tonight highlights that we need body cameras for not just our sheriff's deputies, but our city police department as well."There was no word of any arrests.Kenosha is on Lake Michigan, some 40 miles south of Milwaukee.