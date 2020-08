© Twitter

A Black man in Lafayette, La., died Friday after reportedly beingby law enforcement, Louisiana State Police confirmed to The Hill.The agency identified the man killed as Trayford Pellerin, 31, of Lafayette. A witness told the Daily Advertiser Pellerin appeared to be carrying a knife when he was tased and was walking away from police and toward a convenience store.Video footage of the incident was posted to twitter early Saturday."When I heard the gunshots, I couldn't hold my phone like I was first filming," witness Rickasha Montgomery told the Advertiser."I feel kind of scared about it. I'm traumatized. You're so used to hearing about this, but I never thought I would experience it."Pellerin was taken to a local hospital where he eventually died. Louisiana State Police is reportedly investigating the shooting.