Hafsa was married off at 13 by her father to a man who paid $100. She and her mother say she was beaten and raped for two years before they convinced him to divorce her."The man just slept with me, beating me always," she said, sitting by her mother, who clutches her daughter tightly. "I regretted I was born."Data from a government survey this year shows that"Some families marry off their daughters to reduce their economic burden or earn income. Others may do so because they believe it will secure their daughters' futures or protect them," said Dheepa Pandian, a spokeswoman from UNICEF, the United Nations' Children's Fund.Political turmoil in Somalia - the prime minister was sacked last month and elections due this year will likely be delayed - means it is unclear when parliament might vote on the bill.Many lawmakers, like legislator and human rights activist Sahra Omar Malin, reject the bill.Deputy speaker Abdiweli Mudeey, who presented the bill, did not return calls seeking comment but told lawmakers that it had been reviewed by clerics and "this bill ... is the correct one based on Islam."Nadifa Hussein, who runs three camps in the capital for families fleeing violence, shelters many abused and abandoned child brides.Among them is Sirad, a shy 16-year-old with two children. Her husband has left, but if he comes back she must welcome him, she said sadly."Who else wants me?" she asked, covering her face. "If you are thrown into a well and can't come out, the only option is to try to swim."