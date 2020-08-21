© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President claims it would be 'impossible to have a fair election' if 51m mail-in ballots are sent out.Donald Trump, counter-programming the Democratic National Convention, told Fox News "something is wrong with Joe Biden" that leaves the party's soon-to-be presidential nominee unable to "fight back" against leftist forces.Mr Hannity, without providing any medical evidence or an expert to speak to his observation, made this claim about Mr Biden: "He seems frail to me."The president, also without providing evidence, replied: "It's pretty obvious what's going on."He did not offer up the diagnosis he obtained from a medical professional, however.The president used much of the first half of of the 30-minute phone interview to try painting Mr Biden, set to accept the Democratic nomination about an hour later, as too old to replace him.He also contended that if states send out 51m mail-in ballots, it would be "impossible to have a fair election".