Tony Cox, a US journalist who has edited or written for Bloomberg and several major daily newspapers.

Media outlets from the New York Times to CNN and Newsweek have offered Joe Biden various reasons over the past several days to skip debates with President Donald Trump. None mentions Biden's fading ability to speak coherently.A New York Times opinion piece on Monday suggested thatCNN political analyst Joe Lockhart, formerly press secretary for President Bill Clinton, wrote last week that it would beNewsweek noted on Saturday that supporters are urging Biden to avoid the debates for various reasons, such as:There have been similar stories in the past couple of months, including a July 7 New York Times column suggesting thatBut the calls for Biden to cancel the debates are growing louder and more frequent as the battles draw neareras the Democrat candidate's cognitive struggles continue and possibly worsen.Biden has made a series of infamous gaffes, such as welcoming his audience to the wrong place, then trying to pass it off as a joke, when he gave a speech last week in his home state of Delaware.such as "We choose truth over facts," or "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."Biden also has invented such tales asBiden claimed in February to haveThe problem was, Deng died in 1997.Mainstream media outlets don't talk about concerns over 77-year-old Biden's mental acuity when wishing the debates away. In fact, they feign confidence in their candidate's ability to perform well in a battle of words with Trump. The New York Times piece saying that debates should be ended said:CNN, the same network now opining that Biden should skip the debates, did a "fact check" article in JuneBiden didn't have to beg out of the debates. The media was prepared to do it for him.It's no wonder that conservatives aren't buying the press' explanations.an account named Reagan Battalion said Monday on Twitter. Radio hostTrump, who's trailing in the polls, may be counting on the debates to help turn the tide against Biden. Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said the president wants more debates with Biden and for the events to take place sooner, before early voting begins.