Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump during his Wednesday address at the Democratic National Convention, saying Trump has "no interest" in living up to the expectations of American citizens.Obama came as the penultimate address of the DNC 's third night, just before Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris. Obama argued Trump has failed to lead the U.S. amid the coronavirus, has threatened the right to vote ahead of the November election, and has failed to live up to the decency of the office of president."Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't," Obama said. "This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that's what it takes to win, so we've got to get busy."Obama's speech also leaned into a larger message from the DNC's night, urging Americans to vote early by mail if possible, as well as to vote in person. He urged Americans who may be feeling disaffected with the political system to trust it and remember the sacrifices made by earlier civil rights activists under far worse circumstances.hitting the former president for revelations regarding the FBI's investigation into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.Trump also pointed toin the early days of the Democratic primary. Biden also hit Trump during Obama's speech, quoting the former president's words in reaction to Trump's tweet.Obama's address was followed soon after by Harris.