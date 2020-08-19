In the second season of the rescue excavation project at the Farash antique historic site in the Seimareh Dam reservoir field in Western Iran, a 5000-year-old water structure has been uncovered.The pipeline of a 5000-year-old water system is seen in a trench dug by an archaeological team during a rescue excavation project on the beach of the Seimareh DamAn archaeological team led by Leili Niakan had carried out a second season of rescue excavation after the Seimareh Dam came on stream, the Persian service of CHN reported.The team plans to save ancients artifacts and gather information about the ancient sites, which are being submerged by the dam that became operational in early March of 2014., was discovered on the eastern beach of the dam on the border between Ilam Province and Lorestan Province, Niakan said.Part of the water system has been submerged as the water level has risen. However, the team covered that part of the system beforehand to save it for more archaeological excavations while the dam is out of commission., Niakan stated.The team is still working on the site to unearth the rest of the pipeline, which may lead the archaeologists to the source of the pipeline, she added.Afterwards, 40 archaeological teams from the Iranian Center for Archaeological Research (ICAR) were assigned to carry out Iran's largest rescue excavation operation on the 40 ancient sites at the reservoirs of the dam in the first season.Signs of the Mesopotamians' influence in the region were also identified by studies carried out on the ancient strata at the reservoir.Most of the sites have been flooded by the dam and the rest will go underwater after the filling of the dam is completed.