Mysterious wall

Archaeologists have identified the remains of a stone wall in Iran Hadrian's Wall that was built across England by the Romans.The wall, which extends about 71 miles (115 kilometers), was found in Sar Pol-e Zahab County in western Iran.wrote Sajjad Alibaigi, a doctoral student in the department of archaeology at the University of Tehran, in an article published online in the journal Antiquity from the Bamu Mountains in the north to an area near Zhaw Marg village in the south, Alibaigi wrote., Alibaigi wrote.wrote Alibaigi, noting that the wall itself is, such as cobbles and boulders, with gypsum mortar surviving in places."Though the wall's existence was unknown to archaeologists, those living near it have long known about the wall, calling it the "Gawri Wall," Alibaigi wrote.A spokesperson for Antiquity said that since Alibaigi's paper was published, the journal has learned that another group of archaeologists carried out earlier research on the wall; that research was never published in a journal.Archaeologists are. Because of the poor preservation of the barrier, the scientists aren't even sure of its exact width and height. Their best estimates put it at 13 feet (4 meters) wide and about 10 feet (3 m) high, he said."It is unclear whether it was defensive or symbolic," wrote Alibaigi, noting that it might mark the border for an ancient empire, perhaps the Parthians (who flourished between 247 B.C. and A.D. 224) or the Sassanians (A.D. 224-651). Both empires in western Iran built large castles, cities and irrigation systems, so it's likely that both had the resources to build the Gawri Wall, wrote Alibaigi.Alibaigi hopes to carry out more research on the Gawri Wall in the future, he wrote. He did not respond to requests for comment.