The latest five-alarm fire in Washington is over a supposed plot to disfranchise voters centered on the United States Postal Service.She calls Trump's appointee,and says that his changes, according to the postal service itself, "threaten to deny the ability of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming elections in a timely fashion."and progressive Twitter is out in force highlighting any mailbox put out of commission as a sign of looming totalitarianism.an opportunity to tamp down the maelstrom.As usual in such controversies, the president has said stupid and alarming things that stokeThere were already suspicions regarding changes to the postal service's operations when Trump said last week that if Democrats didn't get the money they seek for the postal service, there can be no universal mail-in voting. But, as Byron York of the Washington Examiner points out,Trump confused the two pots of money and made it sound like widespread mail-in balloting couldn't happen without the additional funding, although there's no reason to think this is true.it is going to be able to handle any surge in mail-in voting, a proverbial drop in the bucket. What the postal service warned of last week is thatan admonition meant to ensure that mail-in voting works as intended.That said,It was struggling from decreased mail volume even prior to the onset of the COVID crisis, which made its condition even more precarious.There were delays in mail-in balloting in the primaries before DeJoy showed up in June. (DeJoy is a Trump donor, but he had success with shipping and logistics in his business career and was unanimously approved by the postal service Board of Governors.)The postal service has stopped this practice for now, in reaction to the panic engendered whenever an image of a box getting removed appears on social media. The service has also beena plan that was in place prior to DeJoy's arrival. According to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows,. DeJoy has begun implementing another reform to try to cut down on routine overtime expenses by changing how mail goes out for delivery, a good-government measure that shouldn't be controversial.We have met the enemy, and it is not the United States Postal Service.