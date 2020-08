President Trump said Tuesday he would grant a full pardon posthumously to Susan B. Anthony, a famed women's rights advocate who played a critical role in the women's suffrage movement.Trump made the announcement during a ceremony Tuesday morning celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the United States.The pardon for Anthony, who died in 1906, comes as Trump finds himself trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in polls and facing a significant deficit with women. Trump has been frequently criticized for derogatory remarks about women while in office. In October 2016, while running for president, a video of him talking with an "Access Hollywood" host about grabbing women by the genitals created a major scandal.At the event on Tuesday, Trump signed a proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and briefly reflected on the history of the women's suffrage movement."It was a monumental victory for equality, for justice, and a monumental victory for America," Trump said.Trump was joined at the event by first lady Melania Trump, Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza, former Interior Department Assistant Secretary Susan Combs and a number of external participants, including Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser and Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James."I think suburban women very much appreciate what I did. I terminated it," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the fair housing rule. He also repeated his assertion that Biden would involve Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who is black, in an effort to reinstate the rule.A CNN poll released Monday showing a tightening race between Trump and Biden also found that 59 percent of women say they would vote for Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), while only 36 percent would vote for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence if the presidential election were held today.