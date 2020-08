© Lombard, J. Archaeol. Sci. Rep, 2020/KwaZulu-Natal Museum



This research was published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

From slaying centaurs to biblical mentions, poison-tipped arrows are a staple of cultural stories in the west. But they've also proved highly effective in reality, so much so that indigenous peoples around the world are still making use of them today, to successfully feed themselves and their families.The Kalahari San of southern Africa hunt with small bone- or iron-tipped arrows that may look quite dainty, but when coated with poison, they also prove quite lethal. The hunter-gatherersSome of the earliest solid evidence of poison use is. However, archaeologists have long suspected this hunting technique is much older, and new evidence now suggests humans have been shooting poison arrows through the last 72,000 years.In a new study, archaeologist Marlize Lombard from the University of Johannesburg in South Africa examined the unique properties of known poison arrows, comparing them to those that don't rely on poison, by analysing 128 bone pointed arrows.Using a measurement called the tip cross-sectional area (the part of the arrowhead important for both cutting into prey hide and the arrow's flight dynamics) allowed Lombard to compare arrows through time. She focused her study on bone-tipped arrows because a lot of previous work looked only at stone-tipped arrows, given more of these have been preserved.Lombard then assessed 306 Late Stone Age bone-point arrows, for these established properties."One is smaller, which if used as an un-poisoned arrowhead would have been ineffective," Lombard wrote , which would make these the oldest known poison arrows in the world.The sample size for the oldest arrows is small, and Lombard cautions that such a metric approach to weapons function. Other clues are also required to establish probable use."When dealing with the human past, numbers alone can seldom reveal the nuances necessary for a deep understanding of techno-behaviours - for that a measure of qualitative assessment and interpretation is required," she wrote If Lombard's findings hold true, they go to show how this ancient human technology became such an effective tool - one that has well and truly stood the test of time.