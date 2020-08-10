Prologue: The Ghetto Riots

Chapter One: The Long, Hot Summer of 1967

© Ran Cochran/Cincinnati Enquirer/courtesy Paul A. Tenkotte



Chapter Two: The King Assassination Riots of 1968

© Warren K. Leffler / Library of Congress



Epilogue: The Hard Hat Riot

© New York Times



Sam Jacobs is the lead writer and chief historian with Ammo.com, and is the driving intellectual force behind the content in the Resistance Library. He is proud to see his work name-checked in places like Bloomberg, USA Today and National Review, but he is far more proud to see his work republished on websites like ZeroHedge, Lew Rockwell and Sons of Liberty Media.