The government's position? Silence

That brought the total number of arrivals so far in 2020 to 3,948 -

more than double

the amount for the whole of last year.

'If you complain, you're called a Nazi'

"There's a silent majority in this country who are seething. As soon as you call out mass immigration and kick up about it, you're called a racist or a Nazi but we aren't - it's a way of shutting us down.



"No one has a problem with genuine refugees who are running away from raping, pillaging and ISIS, but what we have got a problem with is, our people being on a waiting list for social housing, and these refugees going straight into fully-furnished homes. It's all being done without people's consent.



"And if you say anything on social media, the police investigate you for a hate crime and it makes you absolutely sick.



"I know a guy who told me he said something on Twitter and the next thing, it was in the local paper and the police were investigating him. He was scared to lose his job and then not be able to afford his mortgage.



"Ordinary people are being persecuted. We feel we don't have a voice, but we pay our taxes and it's out of control. I don't blame those people, I blame our government for not stopping it. Why aren't they sending these people back? We feel let down and like we've been slapped in the face by our own country."

