At the scene

"This situation simply cannot go on."

Channel crossings by migrants in small boats

The role of criminal gangs in the crossings

The responses of UK and French authorities to combat illegal migration and support legal routes to asylum

The conditions experienced by people gathered in northern France seeking to enter the UK and the risks they face

Migrants' treatment by UK authorities on their arrival, particularly that of unaccompanied children

A total of 235 migrants were intercepted crossing the English Channel on Thursday, the Home Office confirmed -In total, 17 vessels were apprehended by The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force units.On Friday, a boat with about 17 people on board, including a pregnant woman and children, was spotted by the BBC.BBC reporter Simon Jones saidhad also been reported heading towards the Kent coast.of those who were intercepted on Thursday.Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp said he shared "the anger and frustration of the public at the appalling number of crossings" on Thursday.We took to the sea at 04:00 BST - and shortly after sunrise on Friday the eagle-eyed skipper of our fishing boat spotted something on the horizon.Motoring toward us is a boat carrying 17 peopleThey told us they were from Iraq, and there was a pregnant woman on board, along with several children. They were trying to reach Kent.The Coastguard asked us to shadow them as the Border Force was busy dealing with other boats and kayaks in the Channel.But after an hour, with the White Cliffs in sight, there was a problem - their engine broke down.Another Border Force boat though was already on route to pick them up and take them to Dover. As they stepped foot on British soil, they had achieved their goal.In one incident, Border Force officers apprehended 15 migrants who had landed at Dungeness beach on Thursday.Eyewitness Susan Pilcher told the BBC she had seen three family groups - including a woman who appeared to be heavily pregnant - as well as two single men.The French authorities said they had also rescued migrants from several kayaks in their own waters as they headed for the UK.A helicopter was used in the response that saw at least 23 people intercepted and brought back to France.Mr Philp said: "The crossings are totally unacceptable and unnecessary as France is a safe country."We work closely with France and I will be in Paris early next week to seek to agree stronger measures with them, including interceptions and returns.Regarding reports the Navy could be used to patrol the Channel, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told Sky News:"It's important that we work closely with our French allies on this situation."Obviously France is a safe country for migrants to be, we all want to see these crossings reduced and, pending the outcomes of those conversations [in France] we can decide on the best next steps to take."Among the areas the home affairs committee will examine are: