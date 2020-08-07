In total, 17 vessels were apprehended by The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force units.
On Friday, a boat with about 17 people on board, including a pregnant woman and children, was spotted by the BBC.
Including Thursday's total, 3,948 people have crossed the Channel in more than 300 boats so far this year.
Comment: Note these are the documented numbers and so the total is likely to be much, much higher.
The Home Office has not been able to supply a breakdown of genders or nationalities of those who were intercepted on Thursday.
Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp said he shared "the anger and frustration of the public at the appalling number of crossings" on Thursday.
At the scene
We took to the sea at 04:00 BST - and shortly after sunrise on Friday the eagle-eyed skipper of our fishing boat spotted something on the horizon.
Motoring toward us is a boat carrying 17 people. They told us they were from Iraq, and there was a pregnant woman on board, along with several children. They were trying to reach Kent.
The Coastguard asked us to shadow them as the Border Force was busy dealing with other boats and kayaks in the Channel.
But after an hour, with the White Cliffs in sight, there was a problem - their engine broke down.
Another Border Force boat though was already on route to pick them up and take them to Dover. As they stepped foot on British soil, they had achieved their goal.
One of the vessels was carrying 26 people.
In one incident, Border Force officers apprehended 15 migrants who had landed at Dungeness beach on Thursday.
Eyewitness Susan Pilcher told the BBC she had seen three family groups - including a woman who appeared to be heavily pregnant - as well as two single men.
Comment: Judging from the 1st image supplied, the refusal by the Home Office to divulged the breadown of the migrants, as well as statistics of migrants more generally, the majority of them will have been young male adults.
The French authorities said they had also rescued migrants from several kayaks in their own waters as they headed for the UK.
A helicopter was used in the response that saw at least 23 people intercepted and brought back to France.
Thursday's figure breaks a record set only a week ago, when 202 people crossed in 24 hours.
"We work closely with France and I will be in Paris early next week to seek to agree stronger measures with them, including interceptions and returns.
"This situation simply cannot go on."
He said the only option was to make the route "completely unviable" to deter people from attempting it.
Regarding reports the Navy could be used to patrol the Channel, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told Sky News: "I wouldn't want to speculate on exactly what measures will be put in place.
"It's important that we work closely with our French allies on this situation.
"Obviously France is a safe country for migrants to be, we all want to see these crossings reduced and, pending the outcomes of those conversations [in France] we can decide on the best next steps to take."
Channel crossings by migrants in small boats
reasons behind the huge increase in Channel crossings by migrants.
Among the areas the home affairs committee will examine are:
- The role of criminal gangs in the crossings
- The responses of UK and French authorities to combat illegal migration and support legal routes to asylum
- The conditions experienced by people gathered in northern France seeking to enter the UK and the risks they face
- Migrants' treatment by UK authorities on their arrival, particularly that of unaccompanied children
Comment: Countries throughout Europe have been suffering a massive influx of both illegal and state sanctioned mass migrations for years now: