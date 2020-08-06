David Lacey was charged Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court with three misdemeanor counts of assault with a firearm regarding the March 2 incident, according to documents filed by Becerra's office.
to prosecute police officers who kill civilians and other tough-on-crime strategies — an opposition effort that has gained further steam this summer amid racial justice protests.
Lacey's office was not immediately available Tuesday morning to comment on the charges.
The matter came to public attention with a video tweeted by Melina Abdullah, a Pan-African Studies professor at California State University, Los Angeles who helped found the LA chapter of Black Lives Matter.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said officers investigated a "possible assault with a deadly weapon" after they received a call for a disturbance.
Jackie Lacey in a press conference after the incident insisted that protesters were aiming "to embarrass me and intimidate me. But she also said her husband offered an apology because "his response was in fear ... He meant no one any harm."
Some leading politicians, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), have rescinded their endorsements of Lacey in recent weeks, with the Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum this summer after leading demonstrations against the the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who endorsed Lacey, has said he is reconsidering his support for her. Gascón also has won the endorsement of Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Maxine Waters.
