Per Michigan policy at the time, infected people were sent to nursing homes as a way to isolate them from the rest of the state to avoid spreading the virus further.

A video emerged in May of a 20-year-old man beating an elderly patient in a Detroit nursing home. That elderly man has now died, reports The Daily Wire Following the attack, Hayden's father noted that his son had been struggling with mental health issues.He said his son wasn't sleeping, was feeling anxious and was hearing voices when he contacted his father.He added, "That hurts to see that. What he did is wrong and (I offer) my apologies to the victim's family."Bledsoe's family is reportedly planning to pursue a lawsuit that will be against the nursing home. The attorney representing the family is Geoffrey Fieger.After the video was released, President Trump responded to it tweeting, "Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is the nursing home, how is the victim doing?"Hayden, in June, was ordered to complete a competency evaluation and his bond was reportedly lowered from $300,000 to $50,000. He was also ordered by a judge to have "no contact with the victim or the nursing home."