A Michigan father said his 20-year-old son, who was seen beating a nursing home patient in a viral video, was placed in the facility after he tested positive for the coronavirus.Police in Michigan arrested the 20-year-old unidentified suspect believed to be the one in the video on Thursday."The nursing home was unaware of the assault until they saw the video," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during a press conference. "We are still investigating that aspect of the case, but we do have a suspect in custody."The video even caught President Trump's attention.County prosecutors have a warrant request, but the charging request won't be signed until Sunday.