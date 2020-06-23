A nursing home owned by Life Care Centers of America Inc has fired one nurse and banned another from the premises after the two were quoted in a Reuters investigation detailing horrific conditions, a staff exodus and a botched management response to the facility's deadly COVID-19 outbreak."I don't know how they think that they're just blatantly doing this and getting away with it," said Harmon, a supervisor.Amy Lamontagne, the facility's executive director, denied that she fired Lelievre for talking to Reuters. Lamontagne said Harmon has not been terminated but that administrators wanted to meet with her to discuss concerns she raised in the article. Harmon said she hasn't been paid since being barred from the facility."The timing of it is poor," Lamontagne said.U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, who represents the Littleton area, said the nursing home put its own interests above patient and staff safety.Life Care is among the largest U.S. nursing home operators, with more than 200 homes. Company President Beecher Hunter did not respond to requests for comment. Company spokesman Tim Killian declined to comment on the alleged retaliation and did not answer questions about whether corporate higher-ups directed or knew about the actions against the nurses.The facility never restricted Lelievre's access to drugs before she stopped working, Lelievre said. At the time of the alleged paperwork errors, Lelievre said, she had been working 16-hour days during the outbreak and in one case worked 24 hours because no one else could fill shifts.Lamontagne said Harmon never addressed staffing issues with management before speaking to Reuters, "even though that's her supervisory role to bring it up through a chain of command."Harmon said she raised concerns about staffing shortages many times with Lamontagne and other administrators, often telling them the home had no nursing assistants on certain shifts."The whole time, I have been begging for help," Harmon said. "How much more do you need to know that the staffing is horrible?"