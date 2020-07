ITEMS FOUND THAT MAY BE RELATED

GIRLFRIEND MAKES DESPERATE PLEA

DESPERATE PLEA FROM MOTHER

WITNESS SAW CRASH, SEARCHED FOR MISSING FAMILY

DESCRIPTION

The search continues for the father. In a tweet Saturday night, the SQ wrote that all necessary resources had been deployed for the manhunt, including helicopters, ATV patrollers and dog handlers."The important thing currently, in mobilizing the population, is to be vigilant because we are actively looking for Martin Carpentier who could be in the Saint-Agapit, Saint-Apollinaire sector. Anyone who sees this individual is asked to contact 911 immediately," said SQ Srgt. Ann Mathieu.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the girls' deaths late Saturday night, calling the events an "incomprehensible tragedy for any parent.""My heart breaks for the family and friends of Norah and Romy - I'm sending you my deepest condolences. Know that all Canadians are keeping you in their thoughts tonight," he wrote.Premier Francois Legault joined many in the province in lamenting the news.A command post was established on Friday on Veilleux Street, south of Rang Bois Joly.Quebec provincial police ATV, horse, K-9 and foot patrols searched the heavily wooded area along with search and rescue volunteers since the Amber Alert began.Martin Carpentier's girlfriend, Cathy Gingras, recorded a desperate plea to him on Friday morning, shared by the SQ on Twitter.An SQ helicopter was deployed to search the wooded area.Premier Legault said Friday afternoon that about 80 people were involved in the search, both on the ground and in the air, and that the province had put all of its resources into finding the girls.The three were last seen alive Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the Saint-Nicholas neighbourhood of Levis, near a convenience store, police said."There are many wooded areas -- many, many wooden areas -- but there are many rural roads, too. It's not completely isolated," said Ouellet about the territory around the crash site, which he added also contains several small cottages and shacks.He said residents began searching their properties for any sign of the three."It's worrying everyone a little bit," he said.Their loved ones said after the crash that they have reason to be concerned for their health and safety. Authorities say they don't know the reason for the disappearance and have spoken to witnesses and family members.The girls' mother posted photos of them on Facebook on Thursday with a plea for help: "We need to find my daughters and their dad."A woman driving in the area, Lyne Provencher, said she witnessed the crash."We were screaming and panicking," she said.When firefighters arrived, they used spotlights to search the area.Provencher shot video from the scene and posted it to Facebook. The post has since been removed.Provencher said she hoped the person was safe, noting there were child seats in the car."I really hope there wasn't a child in the car, because it's really serious. The car is finished," she said.It is possible that one or all of the three missing people are injured, said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.The subsequent police investigation led officers to launch the Amber Alert Thursday afternoon."The car is very damaged and that's why we are looking for them, to see what condition they are in," said police spokesperson Anik Lamirande, adding that signs point to the three leaving the scene of the crash on foot.Martin Carpentier is 5'10" and 130 lbs. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans, maybe glasses.Anyone who spot him is urged to call 911 immediately.