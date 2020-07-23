Controversial debate splits the Green party

Baden-Württemberg will now ban full-face coverings for all school children. State Premier Winfried Kretschmann said burqas and niqabs did not belong in a free society. A similar rule for teachers was already in place.The government of the western German state of Baden-Württemberg agreed on Tuesday to ban full-face coverings,, in schools.The new rule comes as the topic of Muslim face coverings has been hotly debated in Germany and follows a ruling by a court in Hamburg that reversed that city's own ban.Baden-Württemberg's city council's decision to ban full-face coverings, typically worn by ultra-conservative Muslim girls, matches the ban for teachers that is already in effect.State Premier and prominent Green politician Winfried Kretschmann conceded thatfor the rare cases.Kretschmann said that full-face veiling did not belong in a free society. But heProponents of full-face bans in Germany say they are necessary to protect young girls, that forcing or encouraging them to wear them infringes on their rights. Prominent members of conservative parties, including Julia Klöckner in Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), have called for a nationwide full-face veil ban.The Greens have been split on the issue, but in the case of school kids in Baden-Württemberg, they sided with the CDU. Baden-Württemberg Green party leaders Sandra Detzer and Oliver Hildenbrand have previously referred to the burqa and the niqab "symbols of oppression."But opponents say that such rulings can lead to the marginalization of Muslim communities in Germany. A school student in Hamburg recently fought and won a legal battle allowing her to wear the attire, though the court noted that a ban might be possible if the state's school laws were altered, which local politicians are now working on.Filiz Polat, migration policy spokesperson for the Greens' federal parliamentary group, has said that the freedom to wear religious symbols or not was one of the features of a democratic society.A 2019 YouGov poll released found that 54% of respondents in Germany would support a ban on burqas.