The list of tips, titled 'COVID-19 and Sex', was released by the British Columbia Center for Disease Control (BCCDC) this week, promptly catching the eye of many on social media. The document shares pertinent advice about how to have sex during the pandemic, with some of the kinky advice raising many an eyebrow.
The health authority said that during these hard times, masturbation might indeed be the best option, stressing that "you are your safest sex partner."
If one still needs company - and does not feel sick - he or she should "wear a face covering or mask" during the act and "avoid or limit kissing." It added that people should definitely not share sex toys.
Wash sex toys thoroughly with soap and water before and after use. Do not share them with multiple partners.All in all, face-to-face contact during the deed should be avoided, and any means to ensure limited contact will do, the authority said, suggesting that sex partners can use not only masks, but other obstacles.
Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.
The new tip sheet was inspired by a document released earlier by the health authority of New York City, BCCDC spokesperson Jane Campbell confirmed. The American safe sex advice did not directly call the glory hole by its name, but did share some invaluable insights on how to stage orgies (if absolutely necessary) amid the pandemic.
Like the NYC guidelines, the new Canadian advisory caused plenty of amusement online. Some jokingly applauded it, saying that the official endorsement of glory holes now makes it easier to explain the presence of such dubious openings at their homes.
Some even felt patriotic about the advisory, saying the glory hole usage was a truly Canadian way to roll.
For anyone who thinks the whole glory hole thing is way too kinky for them, one user suggested making the wall transparent to keep it a bit more classic during the Covid-19 times.
The new guidelines seemed to be a bit lacking to some, prompting one user to post a more detailed (but fake) version of the official guide on glory hole usage.