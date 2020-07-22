© Nhat V. Meyer/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images



"Staff is concerned about public safety issues that may arise from painting murals on its public streets, which could result in driver confusion and traffic accidents. Thus, the existing mural has been removed from Broadway and no further art installation will be authorized on the City's streets."

"I'm a Trump supporter and the slogan is important to me. Everybody has a chance of saying whatever they feel like. My speech is just as important as BLM."

"I'm not upset the piece is being taken down because it's just words on the street. It doesn't represent real change. What is upsetting and frustrating is someone who disagrees with the thought of Black Lives Matter has the audacity to come out with . . . a comparable counter punch to Black Lives Matter. That to me is disgusting."

"I'd like to make it clear now: this is not the outcome I wanted, nor one that I requested. I made my request because I saw that the courthouse square was being used as a public forum, and, as a Redwood City resident, wanted to participate. I did not ask for the mural's removal, nor did I threaten legal action."

"I think we can all agree that black lives matter, and that equality is important. These are really fundamental truths. But what's happening is now is one loud political group intimidating the cities into speaking their own private agenda just because cities are afraid of being called racist if they do not give in on the spot."

"Black Lives Matter is not a political statement. Black Lives Matter is a human rights issue. Black Lives Matter is a call; it's a message, it's a symbol."

Roughly two weeks after a massive Black Lives Matter street painting appeared in downtown Redwood City, Calif., it was washed away - leaving the asphalt without a trace of the message's familiar bright yellow paint. But unlike in other cities where vandals targeting BLM murals have been arrested and even charged with a hate crime,Despite granting permission for the temporary street art and even providing the paint for the July 4 project, officials in the Northern California city ordered the painting removed from its prime location late last week, KPIX reported.City spokeswoman Jennifer Yamaguma told The Washington Post in a statement early Wednesday:But supporters of the artwork, who have expressed outrage over its removal, point to another factor they say actually prompted the city to take action: one resident's request to paint "MAGA 2020" along the same stretch of street."They made the decision to take Black Lives Matter off the street at the first person that proposed the MAGA 2020," Redwood City resident Dan Pease, who spearheaded the effort behind the original art piece, told KRON.Rutenburg, 44, who is white, argued that once the well-known yellow words were painted on the street, it effectively became "a public forum."Rutenburg said she immediately heard back from city officials noting that they were considering her proposal. Just over a week later, they denied her request over concerns that the painting would be a "traffic hazard," she said.Not long after Rutenburg's proposal was turned down, Pease, who is white, was informed by city officials of plans to wash away his street art, he told the San Mateo Daily Journal.In the statement to The Post, Yamaguma explained that the temporary painting had been "allowed as an extension of City efforts to preserve art related to the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in Redwood City," and was also intended to complement a recently commissioned chalk mural in same area. "The painting was informally processed, and intended for a short duration," the statement said.While Pease told KPIX over the weekend that he was aware of the artwork's limited life span, he said he was still "disappointed.""Because we were using the poster board paint that would eventually deteriorate over time, my understanding from them was that the mural would last as long as the paint lasted," he said.People flooded a public Facebook group for Redwood City residents with critical posts blasting the city and Rutenburg. Meanwhile, an online petition to protest the erasure of the painting was also launched.As of early Wednesday, it had received nearly 900 signatures.n response to the barrage of criticism targeting her,penning lengthy Facebook posts insisting that she did not intend for the existing art to be removed. Rutenburg noted in one post thatShe recently wrote in the community Facebook group:On Tuesday, Rutenburg stressed in an email to The Post that her request to paint "MAGA 2020" had been an attempt to ensure that "free and open political discussion for all sides" is allowed.Pease, however, disagreed.