The Iranian authorities have released about 36,000 inmates as part of a new phase of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country's prisons, Iranian prison service chief Mohammad Mehdi Haj-Mohammadi said on Monday.", Haj-Mohammadi said as quoted by Tasnim news agency.Earlier in July, Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said that the authorities would continue to reduce the occupancy rate in prisons. According to the official, legislative norms have been enacted for downgrading punishment for certain crimes. This requires the cases of specific prisoners to be reviewed. In addition, he added that the Iranian authorities are currentlyAs of 5 May, Iran temporarilywho were serving their sentences. This, however, According to the National Health Ministry , Iran has recorded over 276,000 cases of COVID-19 and about 14,400 fatalities related to the disease.