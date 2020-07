© Facebook / Polizia di Stato

Police in Italy have raided what they called a "very powerful" sect, said to be entrenched in several cities across the country, which preyed on young women - many of whom were minors - subjecting them to sex abuse and torture.The alleged sect was busted after a lengthy two-year probe into the cult's activities, dubbed 'Operation Dionysus', Novara police said Monday. Law enforcement carried out dozens of searches across the country over the weekend, mainly in the cities of Italy's north, including Novara, Milan, Genoa and Pavia.Footage recovered by the police from the cult's archives shows topless members engaging in ritualistic dances.The investigation has proven to be particularly difficult, police noted, as the organization was virtually "impenetrable," with the sect members showing exceptional loyalty. Many of the cult members have suffered "persistent psychological damage," and some even have had their mental abilities permanently impaired.As of now, 26 people are under investigation over the cult's activities - a number likely to grow, given that the organization was active for decades. The total number of the cult's victims has not been established so far.