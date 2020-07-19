"Where adult human beings are talking about getting rid of the police. Where they're talking about reducing the number of police, reducing the resources put in police work, at a time when murder rates have been skyrocketing over what they were just a year ago in 2019.



"I never dreamed that we would come to this point, it just seems such utter madness. And what is frightening is how many people in responsible positions are caving in to every demand that is made, repeating any kind of nonsense that you're supposed to repeat. I do believe that we may well reach a point of no return.



"I hope, of course, that will never happen, but there is such a thing as a point of no return. The Roman Empire overcame many problems in its long history, but eventually, it reached the point where it simply could no longer continue on. And much of that was from within, not just the barbarians attacking from outside."

"It does remind me of the propaganda tactics of Joseph Goebbels during the age of the Nazis, in which he was supposed to have said that people will believe any lie if it's repeated long enough and loud enough and that's what we're getting.

"What I see is that if the election goes to Biden that there is a good chance that the Democrats will then control all three bran... the two [Houses] of Congress and the White House, and considering the kinds of things that they are proposing, that could well be the point of no return for this country."

"In my career, I have seen it develop. I mean, when I was teaching at Cornell in 1965, we had people of all kinds of persuasions just for the economics department. When I left there, there was an orthodoxy that was put in there and if you didn't agree with it, you were just out of luck in terms of your career.



"I saw one wonderful young woman, courageous, who stood up for the standards and the academic and behavioral standards. They not only fired her, they made it impossible for her to get another job anywhere else."

