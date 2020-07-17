Resisting pressure from President Donald Trump, three of the nation's largest school districts said Monday that they will begin the new school year with all students learning from home.



Schools in Los Angeles, San Diego and Atlanta will begin entirely online, officials said Monday. Schools in Nashville plan to do the same, at least through Labor Day.

Newsom, a Democrat, announced during a press briefing that all bars across the state must close up shop and that restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms must suspend indoor activities.



The governor also announced that all gyms, places of worship, malls, personal care services, barbershops, salons, and non-critical offices in counties on the state's "monitoring list" had to shut down under the new order. The order affects more than 30 counties which are home to about 80 percent of California's population.

The first wave of lockdowns certainly didn't stop the spread of the virus, and more lockdowns will not stop it from spreading either

"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from the U.N. agency's headquarters in Geneva.



"If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go - it is going to get worse and worse and worse."

The US budget deficit surged to a record-breaking $864 billion in June, the Treasury Department said on Monday. The increase is the product of the federal government's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.



The government collected about $240 billion in tax revenue in June, the Treasury said, and federal spending overall reached $1.1 trillion.