Comet NEOWISE and a meteor over Trinidad
© David Wilson
Comet NEOWISE aka C/2020 F3 in the skies over Trinidad to the right and in the left center is a small meteor.
A shiny celestial beauty, Comet Neowise, which began showing in the night skies earlier this month will appear again tonight in the Humboldt heavens. Start checking about 9:30 p.m. for the best viewing. Then the comet will set about 12:43 a.m., but for those early risers (or those willing to stay up for hours), it will appear again about 2:44 a.m. Look for the frozen ball of gases, rocks and dust under the Big Dipper to the northwest.

If you're along the coast, patchy fog could interrupt your chance to view the comet. In the Humboldt Bay area, head towards Kneeland or Berry Summit where skies should be clear.

According to photographer David Wilson who captured the image above, tonight the comet will be a little higher in the sky than shown in the photo above. "If you can stay up until it's really dark, you'll see a double tail on it," he told us. According to NASA, the glowing head and tail is formed from gasses and dust released when the comet is heated up as it passes our sun.

Feeling more like a night on the couch than an adventure outside? NASA has a piece on the heavenly phenomenon here.

Remember though, if you don't see the comet this month, it won't show up in our skies for about 6,800 more years.