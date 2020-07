BBC journalists are becoming addicted to Twitter amid fears their desire to 'go viral' is undermining impartiality rules, the corporations head of standards said yesterday.David Jordan said journalists have sometimes failed to uphold BBC guidelines on social media which has become 'toxic'.Some journalists have been disciplined by senior staff over their use of social media amid complaints they have 'overstepped the mark'.A review commissioned by the BBC on how reporters and media organisations use online websites is expected within months.'I hope we've learned from those experiences and we are applying them now to making sure we do understand what people right across the country in every part of the UK think.'In order to combat the issues, the BBC has appointed journalism professor at Cardiff University Richard Sambrook as a figure to help boost impartiality and accuracy amongst its employees online.The impartiality of fellow presenter Huw Edwards, 58, was called into question during the run-up to the 2019 general election after he 'liked' a tweet calling for the public to vote Labour.The corporation's political editor Laura Kuenssberg also received complaints by members of the public for a tweet made during the Dominic Cummings row.The corporation is also set to announce 100 more job losses in the news department in a bid to make savings.The BBC announced earlier this month that 450 members of staff would initially lose their jobs with programmes such as Newsnight, Radio 5 Live and BBC World Service feeling the effects of the cuts.Since January, the organisation has had to find a further £125million of savings for 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.John Whittingdale, currently serving as a minister of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, claimed that metropolitan broadcasters did not grasp the feeling on the country outside of London during recent major political events such as the Brexit referendum and the 2019 general election.Mr Whittingdale said: 'Clearly the changes in political viewpoints taking place particularly in the north of England did not seem to be recognised sufficiently in the newsrooms in the southeast of England and that is something I think broadcasters are aware of.'