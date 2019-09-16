The BBC has been accused of spoiling an annual music festival, after a singer swapped the Union Jack for a rainbow flag in a rousing rendition of 'Rule, Britannia'. The stunt sparked a storm of furious tweets.Jamie Barton, an American singer and self-professed "queer girl with a nose ring," said that she unfurled the flag during her performance because she wanted to make "a very clear statement of Pride.""We are witnessing something rather remarkable," Radio 3's Petroc Trelawney said during Barton's performance. "That moment an audience falls in love with a singer."