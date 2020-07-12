Puppet Masters
Kremlin: US-Russian relations 'remain at almost-bottom point,' unbefitting of leading nuclear powers
RT
Sun, 12 Jul 2020 13:35 UTC
"Our relationship remains at almost-bottom point. The situation is terrible both in bilateral aspects and in terms of our responsibility for multilateral affairs, first of all, in arms control and strategic stability," Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russian TV.
He noted that "shy" expert contacts between the two nations have been failing to preserve strategic arms control agreements, like the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was scrapped on Washington's call last year.
The US has been working on dismantling arms control mechanisms for years. The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty was scrapped under George W. Bush, purportedly to protect the US and its allies from possible attacks by Iran and North Korea.
The INF was axed after the US accused Russia of failing to meet its obligations under the pact. Moscow denied these accusations and said they were simply being used as a pretext to shift responsibility for an escalatory move, which the US didn't want to own.
Washington claimed that the treaties it has with Russia stopped it from fully competing with China, a nation that is not beholden to those agreements and is seen as a strategic rival by the US government.
Peskov pointed out that Beijing could not be compared to either Russia or the US in terms of nuclear strength.
"Out two nations hold the biggest nuclear arsenals. No other country, including China, which the Americans are pushing hard to enter [arms control] negotiations, [can compare]," he said.
The New START agreement is the last major bilateral treaty restricting Russian and US nuclear forces, limiting each nation to 1,550 operationally deployed nuclear warheads, though thousands more remain stockpiled by each nation. For comparison, China is estimated to have 320 nuclear warheads in total, according to the latest yearbook of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The US-Russian treaty is due to expire next February unless the two parties agree to extend it. Moscow has repeatedly voiced concerns that Washington appears willing to let the treaty end.
The human heart cries out for help; the human soul implores us for deliverance; but we do not heed their cries, for we neither hear nor understand. But the man who hears and understands we call mad, and flee from him.
Comment: The problem here seems to be two fold: The first is that there is a rabid anti-Russian sentiment in Washington that refuses to think and act rationally and responsibly as Peskov would seem to suggest (albeit diplomatically). This same sentiment is, ultimately, so belligerent, aggressive and self-destructive that it is incapable of seeing beyond its very short-sighted goals towards world hegemony - which includes subjecting Russia to its political and economic whims.
The second problem is that these same insane forces in the US effectively prevent Trump from meeting with his Russian counterparts without the shrill cries of "Russian collusion," or "Trump is Putin's puppet" - or other such nonsense that all too many still seem to buy into! It's bad enough that Trump's geopolitical negotiating skills leave a lot to be desired (even if his aims may ultimately be constructive). But to have a hystericized political class and its lapdog corporate media crying foul whenever Trump makes overtures towards bridge-building makes his job 10 times more difficult.
