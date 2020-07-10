© Getty Images / stock-eye

It sounds insane to say, but the party that once rallied against gay conversion therapy is coming shockingly close to promoting it themselves. All under the guise of supporting the trans community.Suck the d**k, bigot. No, really!A fringe belief is gaining traction, andIn an article titled 'The black transgender push to keep the fight alive at LGBT Pride', non-trans gay men are called 'transphobic' for not wanting to date trans men. Aka, biological females.Elsewhere, on social media, more and more people are screaming to the void that those who don't date trans women are also transphobic.This is conversion therapy for the modern age.Growing up as a gay youth, I always aligned with the left in regards to their fight against conversion therapy and their belief that sexuality isn't a choice. Today I still maintain those views. What gender and genitals someone is attracted to is just what someone is attracted to, it simply will not be forcefully changed.Taking it further, it is progressive seppuku. Ideological suicide of the highest order that will only cause backlash and fiery anger in return.Nobody wants to be called a bigot, more so if they're, well... not bigoted, and labeling gay or straight people as transphobic because of genital preferences is simply going to create actual bigots as people begin to look down on trans people and avoid any association with them.As a trans person myself, it sucks to say, but I can't blame them. In recent years everything within this universe has somehow been labeled as transphobic. Missing a space between the words 'trans' and 'woman' so that it reads transwoman? That's transphobic. An 'ed' at the end of 'transgender' so that it says 'transgendered'? Yup, that's transphobic now too. Actors doing their jobs and taking on roles in which they have to act? Uh huh, that's transphobic as well. Just ask Halle Berry.Another horrifying aspect to this is how close they are veering toward being pro-rape.Please explain how this doesn't fall under that umbrella.