Guy Birchall, British journalist covering current affairs, politics and free speech issues. Recently published in The Sun and Spiked Online. Follow him on Twitter @guybirchall

The bad-faith tactics employed by two Australian reporters on separate newspapers that were designed to smear the climate dissenter shows the environmental press is little more than the provisional wing of Extinction Rebellion.It's a well-worn trope these days that environmentalism has come to fill the God-shaped hole left in many a Western heart. They have their child saints (Greta), their wise old sages (Sir David Attenborough), their sacred texts ('The Uninhabitable Earth') and, obviously, they're predicting the end of the world. But what really brings out their zealotry is the way they treat apostates. Take the recent case of Mr Mike Shellenberger.Shellenberger is a well-known American green campaigner with previously impeccable lefty credentials guaranteed to get him invited to all the right drinks parties. He was Time 2008 Hero of the Environment and was so left-wing, he even spent time living in Nicaragua to show solidarity with the Sandinistas.Following the release of his latest book, 'Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All', mainstream-media greenies have been desperate to besmirch his good name.Their tactics are as old and tired as Greenpeace activists' sandals, because original thought is anathema to climate journalists, who are far more interested in telling people how awful they are for using straws than conducting actual journalism.However, rather than give him a fair hearing, climate reporters have positioned themselves to portray him as self-serving, and imply that he's in some way in the pay of 'big nuclear'.On both occasions, Shellenberger said he would be happy to make himself available, but each reporter ignored this and gave unreasonable response times, taking zero account of the 14-hour time difference between Sydney and New York. Shellenberger is still happy to speak with both reporters, yet neither have taken him up on the offer.It's transparent and deserves to be called out for what it is, so, on that basis, I salute you, Sir Michael of Shellenberger!