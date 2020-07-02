High court judge Nigel Teare handed down a Judgment ruling that Britain's government had formally recognised Guaido as the constitutional interim President of Venezuela, and that due to the 'One Voice' and 'Act of State' doctrines the Court is precluded from investigating the validity of Guaido's acts.
Comment: How convenient.
Sarosh Zaiwalla, a lawyer representing the Nicolas Maduro- backed Venezuelan central bank in the case said the bank would be seeking leave of the court to appeal the judgment.
Comment: Britain would recognise Guaido, it has a lot of gold to gain: UK's "criminal" confiscation of $1.5 billion gold deposits is denying Venezuelans food & healthcare - Venezuela's FM
