© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos

Britain has "recognised" Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's president, the UK High Court has ruled,High court judge Nigel Teare handed down a Judgment ruling that Britain's government had formally recognised Guaido as the constitutional interim President of Venezuela, and thatSarosh Zaiwalla, a lawyer representing the Nicolas Maduro- backed Venezuelan central bank in the case said the bank would be seeking leave of the court to appeal the judgment.