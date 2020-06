June-uary in full effect at @PowMow. Almost 6" of snow already and more coming down. #utwx pic.twitter.com/itIgBU0dJs — Allison Croghan (@AllisonCroghan) June 29, 2020

I spy with my little eye a dusting of late June snow on Devils Castle @AltaSkiArea #utwx pic.twitter.com/vqHd4BVpSr — Jim Steenburgh (@ProfessorPowder) June 29, 2020

an estimated 8 inches of snow fell near Yellowjacket, Idaho, as of early Monday.

I don't think anyone is smiling about this today at Smiley Creek Idaho #idwx pic.twitter.com/DfwCl46GLj — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) June 29, 2020

Summer, I think you're confused...



Snowfall rates are picking up some and there's now a light coating on the road at Lost Trail Pass! Take it easy out there, folks! #MTwx pic.twitter.com/2SGVfviEh6 — Jed Christoph - NBC Montana (@JedNBCMT) June 29, 2020

Yes, that is snow... on June 30th at the top of Grand Mesa just outside of Grand Junction, Colorado. pic.twitter.com/6r8FBCHiBF — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 30, 2020

Snow is officially sticking at Timberline Lodge this morning (Mt. Hood, Oregon). I guess in 2020, it's only fitting that we wrap up this final weekend in June with snow in the Cascades. #Juneuary #ORwx ❄️ pic.twitter.com/KEUff7XWSP — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) June 28, 2020

The calendar may say it's the end of June, but summer snow is making for some wintry scenes in parts of the northern Rockies.Several inches of snow piled up in some of the higher elevations of Utah, Idaho, Montana, Colorado and the Cascades early this week, leading some in social media to use the term "Juneuary" because of the weather more becoming of January in June.But even though it may seem strange, snow can fall in June and even early July in the higher elevations of the West.This most recent round of snowy and cold conditions is due to an omega block pattern that developed early this week.One of those spots that experienced chilly and snowy conditions was a ski area near Alta, Utah.Cold temperatures accompanied this snow. Alta, Utah, only eached 57 degrees on Monday, which tied its daily record for coldest high temperature. Downtown Salt Lake City shattered its previous daily record low of 55 degrees on Monday when it dropped to 45 degrees. It also set a new daily record for the coldest high for the date of 66 degrees.In neighboring Idaho, Twin Falls set a daily record low on Monday when temperatures dipped to 41 degrees.A light coating of snow accumulated on the road at Lost Trail Pass near the border of Montana and Idaho thanks to some higher snowfall rates. Winter weather advisories were posted for parts of the region through Monday morning.On Tuesday morning, light snow was spotted farther south in the Rockies near Grand Junction, Colorado. Tuesday is the last day for locations to add to their the 2019-20 snow season total, which ends each season on June 30.On Sunday, a bit of snow accumulated at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood in Oregon.