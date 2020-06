© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE

Created in the US in 2013 as an anti-racism activism and protest movement, Black Lives Matter has enjoyed a surge in support and media coverage in the wake of the George Floyd protests across the US and around the world. Activists have been criticized by conservatives, and by Israel supporters, however, over their attacks on the Jewish State.The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), a Britain-based NGO tasked with handling anti-Semitic incidents, has gotten into a Twitter spat with #BlackLivesMatterUK over a series of anti-Israel/anti-Zionism tweets."#BlackLivesMatter should aspire to be a movement against racism that unifies people and achieves lasting change, not a movement that spreads hatred and achieves lasting division," CAA tweeted, responding toUrging BLM to "educate themselves," CAA alleges that its members have faced "calls for violence" against them by "prominent BLM supporters with no official condemnation." Furthermore, the NGO argues, "so-called anti-Zionism exclusively denies Jews" the right to self-determination, "and is therefore anti-Semitic."Earlier Sunday, BLMUK expressed its solidarity with "Palestinian civil society in calling for targeted sanctions" against Israel, and implied that the systemic racism faced by black people in some Western countries is shared by the Palestinians.In addition to BLM, criticism of Israel and other "anti-Semitic" behaviour, as well as academics, politicians and other public figures.The BLMUK/CAA flame war comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin, warning it would have an adverse impact on relations and regional stability. Benny Gantz and his Blue and White coalition, which joined Netanyahu's Likud-based governing coalition after tense negotiations following three deadlocked elections, has also said that he would not be willing to back a sovereignty bid in areas with 'many Palestinian residents.'