That they are a mythical creation was posited by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) during a Thursday debate on the Democratic-led House's police reform bill.
Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, stated on the House floor that Republicans were "dealing with imaginary things like Antifa":
This understandably did not sit well with House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH), who went off on Nadler for gaslighting Americans on the floor of the U.S. House:
"I mean I can't believe the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee would utter such a statement on the House floor."Jordan continued to go off by suggesting that Nadler's remarks proved points from Republicans on how they weren't consulted on the House's reform bill and how their amendments to the bill, at least one of which apparently referenced Antifa, were rejected.
They're not imaginary. They're real. And if you don't believe me, go talk to Andy Ngo, the journalist in Portland who was attacked by Antifa, who the President of the United States designated as a terrorist organization. And to have the Chair of the Judiciary Committee on the House floor say ... these words: 'Imaginary things like Antifa.'
They are far from imaginary. And there are people in every major city in this country who know that, yet the Chair of the Judiciary Committee just made that statement. That is scary!"
Watch:
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) also took issue with Nadler's remarks, and posted this short video to Twitter that showed clips of recent attacks Antifa joined in on across America:
Ngo, who was indeed attacked a year ago by Antifa thugs in Portland, posted this not long after Nadler made his comments:
Ngo also posted videos of Antifa's recent attack on the Portland PD's North Precinct. Here are just a few of the clips:
On top of Nadler's ridiculous claim, the Washington Post published an op/ed this week from a far-left German professor who stated that "no substantial evidence suggests that dangerous Antifa terrorists are threatening public safety, or even that any antifa 'organization' exists."
I think I've figured it out. The media and Democrats only acknowledge the existence of Antifa when they believe it suits their purposes. But when Antifa's despicable actions unquestionably undermine Democratic narratives, they suddenly don't exist.
Too bad for them that independent journalists like Ngo and Lara Logan have mountains of video evidence to counter whatever spin Democrats like Nadler and "journalists" like CNN's Chris Cuomo find most convenient to push about Antifa.
