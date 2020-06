© AP/Andrew Harnik



"I mean I can't believe the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee would utter such a statement on the House floor."

They're not imaginary. They're real. And if you don't believe me, go talk to Andy Ngo, the journalist in Portland who was attacked by Antifa, who the President of the United States designated as a terrorist organization. And to have the Chair of the Judiciary Committee on the House floor say ... these words: 'Imaginary things like Antifa.'



They are far from imaginary. And there are people in every major city in this country who know that, yet the Chair of the Judiciary Committee just made that statement. That is scary!"

North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003.

The mainstream media and Democrats simply can't seem to make up their minds when it comes to the radical left-wing anarchistic group Antifa.and saving America from alt-right racists,to disrupt peaceful protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, orThat they are a mythical creation was posited by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) during a Thursday debate on the Democratic-led House's police reform bill.Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, stated on the House floor that Republicans were "dealing with imaginary things like Antifa":This understandably did not sit well with House Judiciary Committee ranking memberJordan continued to go off by suggesting thatalso took issue with Nadler's remarks, and posted this short video to Twitter that showed, posted this not long after Nadler made his comments:Ngo also posted videos ofHere are just a few of the clips:On top of Nadler's ridiculous claim, the Washington Post published an op/ed this week from a far-left German professor who stated thatI think I've figured it out.Too bad for them that independent journalists like Ngo and Lara Logan have mountains of video evidence to counter whatever spin Democrats like Nadler and "journalists" like CNN's Chris Cuomo find most convenient to push about Antifa.