Condemning the Israeli plan as a "criminal" project, Abu Obeida said, if Israel will follow through on the annexation, it would be "a declaration of war on our Palestinian people."Israel's plan to extend its sovereignty to parts of the West BankIzzadin al-Qassam, the so-called "military" wing of Hamas, said Thursday." Izzadin al-Qassam spokesman Abu Obeida said in a statement. Thehe said.Condemning the plan as a "criminal" project, Abu Obeida said:Abu Obeida said his group would make Israel "regret bitterly" its decision to apply its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank.His statement was made in commemoration of the day IDF soldier Gilad Schalit was taken prisoner on June 25, 2006. Schalit was captured by Hamas in a cross-border raid via tunnels near the Israeli border. Schalit's abduction resulted in the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, Abu Obeida boasted. The prisoner exchange was the result of a 2011 agreement between Israel and Hamas to release him in exchange for 1,027 prisoners, mainly Palestinians and Arab-Israelis.Abu Obeida said.to force Israel to comply with its demands for the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, Abu Obeida said, adding: "The occupation will pay an unprecedented price."His threat came 48 hours after Hamas hinted it might resume terrorist attacks against Israel in response to the annexation plan.Addressing the Palestinians, Hamas said:A "massive popular revolution and activating all the tools of the resistance are sufficient to end the Zionist aggression and stop the international conspiracy" against the PalestiniansHamas said in a statement issued in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli plan is a "conspiracy woven by the Zionist occupation, the American administration and some Arab conspirators against the Palestinian people," it said.Hamas called for "active and powerful participation in all activities and events against the annexation decision," adding that it was a "religious, moral and patriotic duty" to protest against the plan.